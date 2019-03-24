Congress releases eighth list of 38 candidates for Lok Sabha polls; Mallikarjun Kharge re-nominated from Karnataka's Gulbarga

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election with its leader in the Lower House Mallikarjun Kharge being re-nominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

The party also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from the Nainital constituency.

Former BJP chief minister from Uttarakhand BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri has been fielded from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. Manish recently joined joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Former union ministers M Veerappa Moily and KM Muniyappa have been nominated as party candidates from the Chikkballapur and Kollar Lok Sabha seats.

The eighth list contains party candidates from the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Maharashtra.

Meenakshi Natarajan, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, has been fielded from the Mandaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, while former party spokesperson Rashid Alvi will contest from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has so far announced the names of its 218 candidates for the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on 11 April and ending on 19 May. The counting will take place on 23 May.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.