Congress releases another list of Lok Sabha candidates; Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, Manvendra Singh among big names

The Congress late on Thursday evening released a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2019. The list includes 6 candidates from Gujarat, 19 from Rajasthan and 6 from Uttar Pradesh.

Among the prominent leaders who will enter the poll fray are Vaibhav Gehlot (son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot) and former Union ministers Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Manvendra Singh (son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh).

Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/sW117YhGYI — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2019

While Gehlot will contest from Jodhpur, Jitendra Singh and Manvendra Singh will contest from Alwar and Barmer respectively.

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election late in 2018, Manvendra Singh had joined the Congress after meeting party chief Rahul Gandhi. “Kamal ka Phool Badi Bhool', he had said then, claiming that going with the BJP's election symbol, the lotus, was a “big mistake”.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha will held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The counting will take place on 23 May.

