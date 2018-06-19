Congress questions Manohar Parrikar's silence over date-rape drug probe, asks him to declare BJP officers aren't part of trade

Panaji: The Congress in Goa on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's silence on the issue of probing a factory, whose owner allegedly has BJP links and which was busted for illegally manufacturing date-rape drug ketamine by the DRI.

"Parrikar should stop being silent over the seizure of ketamine, known as a date-rape drug, from the factory owned by his party office bearer. I dare the chief minister to come on record to declare that BJP office bearers are not in drug trade in Goa," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

"Goa wants to know how such a huge quantity of raw material required to manufacture the drugs landed in Goa. Who are responsible for stocking the same? How did Goa Police fail to intercept the same?

"Hence, the major issue which surfaces is whether this is a case of an intelligence failure or intelligence connivance? Is it only coincidence that such an activity was happening a factory owned by BJP functionary," Chodankar asked.

The statement said the Chief Minister as the home minister has to answer these important questions.

"Why did Parrikar refuse to respond to media queries on this issue is another question? The silence of the chief minister cannot be tolerated as it is about the future generation of our state."

In a three-day operation code-named 'Operation Vitamin', the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence last week busted an international drug syndicate, seizing 308 kg ketamine, two tonnes of raw material at various sites in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat, arresting 10 persons including two from UK and one from Vietnam.

Nearly 100 kg ketamine and raw material used to manufacture the drug was also found at the premise operated by Vasudev Parab, who the Congress has alleged is an office bearer of the BJP's north Goa desk.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied the accusations, saying Parab has never been a member of the party.

On Monday, Parrikar refused to say whether the state government would launch an independent probe into the ketamine manufacturing operation at Pissurlem industrial estate.

On Tuesday, however, the Goa State Industrial Development Corporation issued a show cause notice to Parab, asking him to respond to the charges of ketamine being manufactured at the premises leased by the Corporation, failing which the industrial plot would be seized from him.

Used as a tranquiliser for veterinarian purposes, ketamine is also a common party drug known for its hallucinating effects and is also referred to as a date-rape drug.