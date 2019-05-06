Congress' Pramod Tiwari to serve legal notice to Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt politician' jibe against Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that he will serve a legal notice to him.

In a statement, Tiwari said that Modi has already accepted his defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, hence he is making such statements.

On Sunday, the grand old party also sought an unconditional apology from Modi for his remarks on the late prime minister.

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as Bhrashtachari No 1."

Modi was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was an accused.

