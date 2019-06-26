Congress Parliamentary Party leaders meet in Parliament, discuss common agenda for better floor coordination among Opposition

New Delhi: The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting was held on Wednesday in the Parliament. Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi had on 18 June chaired a meeting of her party's Parliamentary strategy group to finalise the approach to be followed in the ongoing session.

Rahul Gandhi was present at the meeting which was held at his mother's residence. Senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, P Chidambaram, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and K Suresh were also in attendance. In the meeting, leaders discussed a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the Opposition parties.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting, we also discussed many key issues, we will also hold meetings with the Opposition parties. No discussion on Leader of Opposition took place, I have not been informed anything about it," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told media after the meeting.

