Congress organisation Seva Dal praises RSS in press statement issued by MP unit, later calls it 'printing error'

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Seva Dal, which is the grassroots front organisation of the Congress, has called upon controversy by issuing a press statement praising its rival and right-wing group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to CNN-News18, during a national training camp of the Seva Dal, a press statement was issued which called RSS a disciplined organisation like the military and termed its founder KB Hedgewar, a patriot. The CNN-News18 report said that the Seva Dal commented on the incident by saying that they were only "trying to tell history" through the release and that the blatant praise was just a "printing mistake".

However, Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai told CNN-News18 that the press statement is a "scam" and that nobody from their organisation has released any such statement as the group is vehemently opposed to the RSS ideology.

This incident comes days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi compared RSS with terrorist outfit, Islamic State and linked it to the "Muslim Brotherhood", during his trip to UK and Germany.