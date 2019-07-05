Congress' Nana Patole challenges BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's election to Lok Sabha in high court, claims EC didn't follow procedures

Nagpur: Congress leader Nana Patole Friday filed a petition before the Bombay High Court challenging Union minister Nitin Gadkari's election to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur, alleging illegalities in the electoral process.
Gadkari defeated Patole by 1.97 lakh votes in the 2019 election.
"A petition was filed before the Nagpur bench of the high court Friday challenging Gadkari's election," said Patole's lawyer Vaibhav Jagtap.
Speaking to reporters, Patole alleged that laid-down procedures were not followed by the election authorities.
"The petition is against the Election Commission of India, their chief officers and Nitin Gadkari," Patole said.
During the election, Patole had questioned the security around the strongrooms housing electronic voting machines.
Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 23:57:39 IST