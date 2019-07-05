Congress' Nana Patole challenges BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's election to Lok Sabha in high court, claims EC didn't follow procedures

Individuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Individuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Import duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percent

Government to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman