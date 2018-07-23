You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Congress MPs object to officer taking notes from gallery in Lok Sabha, say he was carrying out 'surveillance' on Opposition

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 14:02:33 IST

New Delhi: The Congress members on Monday took strong objection to an officer allegedly taking notes of the debates in the Lok Sabha from the Officers' Gallery and said he was carrying out "surveillance" on Opposition members, prompting the Speaker to give an assurance that she would look into the matter.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the Opposition benches.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"It is surveillance. Who is he? Why is he taking notes? He is counting the number of MPs," Kharge said amid vociferous protests by his party MPs.

Kharge also claimed that as they were raising the issue, the officer concerned was seen leaving the House.

The Speaker assured the agitated members and said she could not see the Officers' Gallery from her seat but she will look into the matter.

"I will see to it," she said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the concerned officer belonged to his ministry and was doing his duty.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said the Lok Sabha proceedings were telecast live and everyone could see what was happening in the House.

"People even now can see who is winking in the House," he said in an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul was not present in the House.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 14:02 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores