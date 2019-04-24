Congress moves EC to seek '48 to 72 hour' ban on poll campaigning by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for alleged violation of MCC

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday sought to impose 48 to 72 hours ban on campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A Congress delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission officials here and sought action against Modi for holding a procession after casting his vote on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. They also requested the EC to act against BJP president Shah for repeatedly citing the services of armed forces in his election rallies.

"The Prime Minister is violating the Model Code Conduct (MCC) shamelessly and advertently. He made political statements, held a procession after casting his votes today," Singhvi told reporters. The Congress spokesman said: "On Monday we had filed a written complaint to the EC that Modi would violate the Model Code of Conduct by holding a procession after casting his vote." Singhvi termed Prime Minister Modi as a "habitual, egregious and completely uncaring offender".

He expressed his disappointment over the ECI’s inaction on another complaint earlier submitted by the Congress against Modi for allegedly violating the MCC by citing the services at a rally in Maharashtra on 9 April. "It is very distressing and sad that the very credibility of an independent police force of the elections is at stake. We showed the EC a video of Modi’s campaigning. We have demanded a ban on him for 48 to 72 hours from campaigning, and also on Shah," he said.

Singhvi alleged the EC hesitates in taking action against ‘one-two persons sitting on top posts.’ He said: "The EC listens to us. They act on our request. It is, however, unfortunate that the EC hesitates in taking action against one-two people sitting on tops posts of the country."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP leader Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati and Union minister Maneka Gandhi were barred from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on 11 April. The second phase polling took place on April and third phase on 23 April. The last phase of polling is scheduled for 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

