Congress mocks #MainBhiChowkidar campaign after PM Modi's Twitter handle tags fake Nirav Modi, other parody accounts

Congress on Saturday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a tweet the party said was later deleted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter handle.

Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana posted a screenshot on Twitter which showed a tweet from Modi's handle thanking the parody account @niiravmodi for "participation" in the #MainBhiChowkidar movement.

Modi ji why did you delete the tweet? Hahaha! #ChowkidaarChorHai Agar aap chowkidar ho sakte hain to Nirav Modi kyun nahin? 😂 pic.twitter.com/NP8AKogmOC — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 16, 2019

Spandana called the saffron party "Bot Janata Party", claiming that the prime minister's Twitter handle was thanking any handle which mentioned the #MainBhiChowkidar hashtag, even if it was mentioned in a negative light and was posted sarcastically by a parody account.

Another Congress leader also jumped at the opportunity and said that the #MainBhiChowkidar "movement" could not run without "active participation of Nirav Modi & 'Mehul Bhai'".

Can't even imagine how @narendramodi ji would run Main Bhi Chowkidar Movement without active participation of Nirav Modi & 'Mehul Bhai'. 'Chowkidari' for @BJP4India means protecting theives & fraudsters, while they loot and scoot hard earned money of people ! #ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/qF2YRHUYJH — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) March 16, 2019

Other spokespersons Sanjay Jha and Priyanka Chaturvedi also mocked BJP over the issue.

BREAKING NEWS: #Modi Ji speaks truth at last. This is so cool, Prime Minister! #ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/pEokmfSQ9l — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 16, 2019

Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik expressed surprise at the fact that the "chowkidar" was thanking him for a tweet mocking the #MainBhiChowkidar hashtag.

The 'Chowkidar' is thanking me for tweeting this. Kuch to gadbad hai. Hence, proved:#ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/K5i9YwpNjl — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) March 16, 2019

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also reacted on this issue on Twitter.

Did the PM really just tweet Nirav Modi’s twitter handle to ask him to promote his chowkidar slogan? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 16, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

With inputs from PTI

