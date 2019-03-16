You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Congress mocks #MainBhiChowkidar campaign after PM Modi's Twitter handle tags fake Nirav Modi, other parody accounts

Politics FP Staff Mar 16, 2019 20:22:51 IST

Congress on Saturday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a tweet the party said was later deleted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter handle.

Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana posted a screenshot on Twitter which showed a tweet from Modi's handle thanking the parody account @niiravmodi for "participation" in the #MainBhiChowkidar movement.

Spandana called the saffron party "Bot Janata Party", claiming that the prime minister's Twitter handle was thanking any handle which mentioned the #MainBhiChowkidar hashtag, even if it was mentioned in a negative light and was posted sarcastically by a parody account.

Another Congress leader also jumped at the opportunity and said that the #MainBhiChowkidar "movement" could not run without "active participation of Nirav Modi & 'Mehul Bhai'".

Other spokespersons Sanjay Jha and Priyanka Chaturvedi also mocked BJP over the issue.

Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik expressed surprise at the fact that the "chowkidar" was thanking him for a tweet mocking the #MainBhiChowkidar hashtag.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also reacted on this issue on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 20:22:51 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories




Cricket Scores