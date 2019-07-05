Associate Sponsor

Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala resign from Gujarat Assembly after voting in Rajya Sabha bypoll

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2019 16:44:36 IST

Ahmedabad: Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala resigned from the Gujarat Assembly, apparently after voting against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypoll on Friday.

File image of Alpesh Thakur. News18

Voting for the bypolls to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat began at the Assembly complex in Gandhinagar this morning.

While the BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, the Congress has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.

"I have cast my vote for honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast vote as per my inner voice," Thakor said after quitting the Assembly.

"I got nothing other than mental stress being in Congress. I am free from that burden," the OBC leader said.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 16:44:36 IST

