Congress MLA and MLC from Raebareli quit party, 'unhappy' with its indifference to local leaders

In a political blow to Congress, its MLC from Raebareli Dinesh Singh and his brother Rakesh (who is also the Congress MLA from Raebareli) quit the party on Wednesday.

#JustIn -- In a major setback to Congress ahead of the 2019 General elections, Raebareli MLA, MLC leave the party accusing the party high command of being indifferent to local leaders. pic.twitter.com/waaYyjTfkV — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 11, 2018

CNN-News18 reported that the two leaders were apparently unhappy with local leaders not being given credit for their work. They also complained about how local leaders were not allowed to grow.

The news channel quoted sources as saying that the now former Congress leaders are in talks with BJP.

In April 2017, the disciplinary committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress had issued a show-cause notice to Dinesh Singh, who had been suspended from the primary membership of the party.

The chairman of the committee, Ram Krishna Dwivedi, had issued the notice to Singh for "anti-party" activities and had asked him to reply within five days.

In the notice, Dwivedi had stated that at a time when it was essential for all the party men to remain united, Singh had created "chasm" within the organisation and given rise to "infighting".

"Your undignified behaviour against the party line is a very serious issue and has made a negative impact," the notice had stated.

The action against the MLC was taken as he had allegedly misbehaved with the local leaders of Raebareli and passed objectionable comments against senior party leaders.

