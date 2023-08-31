'Congress' missile will not take off as it does not have fuel': BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet
Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc will meet for its third meeting in Mumbai today where they are likely to reveal the official logo and announce seat sharing
Taking potshots at the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the members of the ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ were involved in scams and “corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores.”
Talking about the upcoming meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai, Patra said, “The meeting of ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ is going to take place in Mumbai today. Such a meeting of the Opposition is not new to us. Before 2014 the alliance only had a few parties and by 2019 the same members joined again. The only that was different was the bloc’s name.”
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Sambit Patra takes a dig at Opposition meeting, says, “The meeting of ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ is going to take place in Mumbai today. These parties have done scams and corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores. It’s a selfish alliance…Their agenda is maximum… pic.twitter.com/edNrLsmG6s
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
“These parties have done scams and corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores. It’s a selfish alliance…Their agenda is maximum profit from corruption,” he added.
“The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime,” RJD’s Manoj Jha told PTI.
Taking a dig at Congress, Patra said, “We are Chandrayaan and our rover is already working on development whereas the Congress party’s missile will not take off as it does not have fuel.”
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Sambit Patra takes a dig at Opposition meeting, says, “…We are Chandrayaan and our rover is already working on development whereas the Congress party’s missile will not take off as it does not have fuel. Congress has tried everything to launch their… pic.twitter.com/BxJNAeAOoI
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
He added, “Congress has tried everything to launch their missile, but they have failed. The people of this country very well know whose vehicle will land and whose missile will not even get launched.”
