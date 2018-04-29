Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls an insult to Kannadigas, says BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday dubbed the Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly poll as an insult to Kannadigas, saying it was full of 'absurdities' and replete with language errors.

The BJP MP also demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tender an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka for not rectifying the mistakes in the manifesto.

"The Congress manifesto is full of absurdities and language errors. The party has insulted Kannadigas and their language," she told reporters.

Alleging that the manifesto had been outsourced to a PR agency, she said it only showed how bankrupt the Congress was of ideas.

"Had Chief Minister Siddaramaiah read the manifesto, he would not have allowed it to be released. He should sincerely admit he had not read it and tender an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka," she said.

The BJP leader said the manifesto also does not speak of the five-year Congress rule. Instead, its leaders have been launching personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, she said.

"The Congress has never been serious in running the government and hence there have been failures on many fronts. It continued to show a casual attitude in such an important step of preparing a manifesto," she said.