Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Narendra Modi for 'playing victim card'

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LATEST Updates: Sonia Gandhi has hit out at Narendra Modi for 'playing the victim card' when it comes to terror, during her speech at the CWC meeting. Narendra Modi's anti-terror policy faces stern rebuke at CWC meet, claim reports.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel has arrived at the venue of CWC meet. He will officially join the party today.
This is Priyanka Gandhi's very first CWC meeting. National security is likely to be among the top agenda in the party's election manifesto, according to reports. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders including Priyanka, are set to decide on the poll manifesto at the day-long CWC meet which comes barely two days after declaration of poll schedule for the general elections.
The Congress is set to give final shape to its strategy for Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and will sound the poll bugle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, party leaders said.
Sources said the Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, with the party leadership scheduled to hold a prayer meeting Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, followed by the CWC meet at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial there.
The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.
The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of jai jawan, jai kisan. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to address this meeting in her first public rally after entering politics.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Besides giving final shape to its Lok Sabha election strategy, the party will demand answers from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP on what they call "failures" and "unfulfilled" promises of the government.
Top Congress leadership, led by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will deliberate on key issues for the national elections beginning 11 April.
The party leaders will also discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety.
The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
Sources said the party will issue a statement after the CWC, covering all these issues.
The Congress leaders feel that the party needs to demand answers from the prime minister on status of the promises made by him five years ago and on his governance track record. After the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as well as current and former party chief ministers will attend the Jan Sankalp rally, state party unit chief Amit Chavda said.
The party has been alleging that Modi has "fooled" the people with his "false propaganda" and "boastful claims" and has not delivered on his promises. It has also alleged that the Modi government has inflicted pain and misery on the poor, the unemployed and the farmers during its five years of power, which needs to be made an election issue.
They will start their day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as 12 March marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by him from the Sabarmati Ashram here in 1930. Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 13:44:39 IST
Highlights
CWC meeting draws to close
The first CWC meet in Gujarat since 1958 has drawn to a close. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his party has, "resolved to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won."
Sonia slams PM Modi at CWC meeting
"People are victims but it is Prime Minister Modi who is playing the victim card," said UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting of the Congress. In a stern rebuke to the ruling dispensation, Sonia hit out at Modi and said terror attacks have been politicised under Modi's rule.
Deepa Dasmunsi set to leave Congress, claim reports
Congress's Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunsi is set to leave the party and join the BJP later on Tuesday, reports News18. She was the Union Minister of State for Urban Development until May 2014.
She is the wife of late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.
CWC meeting underway: Rahul, Sonia seen speaking
The meeting of the Congress party's highest decision-making body, the CWC, is currently underway. Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi are seen speaking in visuals tweeted out by the Congress's official Twitter handle.
Mahatma Gandhi had disdain for Congress culture, writes PM Modi
As the Congress party leaders met at Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate the anniversary of the historic Dandi March started on this day in 1930, by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a blog post on the occasion and tweeted about it.
He notably sought to focus attention on "his (Mahatma Gandhi's) disdain for the Congress culture".
"Ironically, the Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values.
Gandhi Ji had understood the Congress culture very well, which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947," Modi wrote in his blog.
Congress factor to rest on Priyanka, anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh
As it becomes increasingly clear that Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, heads for a triangular fight in the upcoming general elections, the focus has shifted to the ‘Congress factor’.
How will this factor work in the state where 80 seats are at stake? Will it be an advantage for the BJP as it gears up for its biggest electoral challenge against the united opposition of SP-BSP-RLD, or will it benefit the ‘Gathbandhan’?
Is the original calculation of a weak Congress just chipping into the BJP’s votebank still relevant or has it changed post Priyanka Gandhi’s mega entry in UP’s political arena and the party’s intention of going big in the state’s electoral battle?
According to political experts, the ‘Congress factor’ could be a double-edged sword. While it may inflict larger damage on the BJP, the party’s resurgence can also be a cause of concern for the ‘Gathbandhan’ on several seats.
UPA has better track record of maintaining national security: Jaiveer Shergill
Jaiveer Shergill, one of the Congress's spokespersons, told News18 that the UPA has had a much better track record of maintaining national security than the NDA.
In the conversation that took place on the sidelines of the party's CWC meeting in Ahmedabad, Shergill stressed that his party would prioritise national security above all else.
Music performances, prayers mark Sabarmati prayer meet
The prayer meeting of Congress leaders at the Sabarmati Ashram saw musical performances. Party chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted clicking photographs of the ashram, while mother and UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting solemnly during the prayers.
Rajasthan CM among Congress leaders at Gandhi Ashram
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among those who visited the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and paid his respects to the Mahatma.
First CWC meet in Gujarat in 58 years
This is the first CWC meet in Gujarat after 58 years, on the anniversary of the historic Dandi March in 1930.
Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
Congress leaders garland Sardar Patel statue
Fresh visuals tweeted by the official handle of the Congress party show former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders paying their respects at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel reaches CWC meeting venue
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi. He has arrived at the Ahmedabad CWC venue.
CWC meeting underway at Ahmedabad
Several leaders of the Congress brass are now discussing their party's official manifesto and campaign plan for the upcoming election.
Priyanka to officially begin campaigning at Lucknow, say reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin campaigning from 14 March, at Lucknow, reports News18.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi's appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh in January led to India's political landscape being set on fire with all kinds of analyses, opinions and ‘expert’ commentary coming our way.
Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna, to join BJP
In a major setback for the Congress as the fight for the Lok Sabha election heats up, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is set to join the BJP on Tuesday.
Amid reports that the grand old party is lagging behind as it struggles to finalise seat-sharing deals with allies like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sujay Vikhe Patil's defection is likely to hinder the Congress' efforts to put up an anti-BJP front.
Sujay will officially join the BJP at 1 pm on Tuesday, reports said.
Controversy over "Masood Azhar ji" comment still alive
The Congress Working Committee meeting has come in the backdrop of a fresh controversy between the BJP and the Congress over a comment made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul, addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Haveri on Monday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the one who escorted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan.
Rahul also referred to the JeM chief as "Masood Azhar ji", leading the BJP to throw a "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress chief. The Opposition party hit back, accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.
Prakash Ambedkar rules out alliance with Congress
Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has confirmed to ANI that there will be no alliance between the VBA and Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The VBA will contest in all 48 seats in Maharashtra, it said.
National security to top party's manifesto agenda
The Congress will make the guarantee of national security its fulcrum for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the issue will find a mention in the party’s manifesto as well.
Top Congress sources have told News18 that ensuring speedy response to terror acts and providing martyr status for paramilitary forces who take the maximum and first hit during terror strikes such as Pulwama are some of the points expected to be incorporated in the manifesto.
Congress leaders pay respects at Sardar Patel Smarak
Congress leaders were also seen paying their respects at the Sardar Patel Smarak, early on Tuesday.
Party likely to demand answers from PM Narendra Modi
The Congress leaders feel that the party needs to demand answers from the prime minister on status of the promises made by him five years ago and on his governance track record, PTI had reported.
After the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as well as current and former party chief ministers will attend the Jan Sankalp rally, state party unit chief Amit Chavda had said
CWC meeting gets underway
Party leaders are also likely to discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety.
The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
Congress leaders spend morning at Sabarmati Ashram
Along with Congress general secretary, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president RahulGandhi and senior Congress leaders spent some time at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.
Congress Working Committee to meet for crucial campaign decisions
Party leaders of the Congress met to give final shape to its strategy for the Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad. The party leadership held a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, as 12 March marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Notably, 2019 is also Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year.
Congress to blow poll bugle with massive rally at Adalaj
The Congress will hold a public meeting at Adalaj in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address her first public rally since she has entered politics.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting, in the presence of party chief, Rahul Gandhi
