Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LIVE Updates: Priyanka makes first political speech at CWC meet, Rahul attacks Modi over Rafale

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LATEST Updates: On her maiden visit to Gujarat after joining active politics, Priyanka Gandhi kept her speech brief as she attacked the Modi government over unemployment and asked the people not to get misled. "This is the first time I've come to Gujarat and it's the first time when I visited Sabarmati Ashram. I can't express how I felt sitting under the trees and listening to bhajans. I was almost in tears as I thought about the soldiers who're guarding this country," she said.
Huge crowds have gathered at the Adalaj Trimandir ground where Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, her mother UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and several other top leaders have reached. Rahul is scheduled to address the crowds. General secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to speak at the rally.
"We will focus on unemployment and not terror. Terror is not the main issue for the 2019 polls," Rahul Gandhi was reported by News18 has having said.
"We will approach our people with humility, conveying that what the Congress says has credibility and conviction. Right from MGNREGA, we have honoured what we have promised," said party spokesperson Anand Sharma.
"Immediately after Congress governments took oaths of office, the first decisions that the Congress governments took was to waive the loans of farmers, as was promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi," he added.
"Democratic rights of the Indian people are being attacked every day, as is the idea of India envisioned by the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru," said the Congress, after the CWC meeting.
"We remembered the brave Indian jawans who gave their lives for the country," it added, saying it is unfortunate that the prime minister of the country is playing a game with people's emotions for the polls.
As the Congress party brass mulls plans for polls in the CWC meeting, Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati has closed the alliance door for Congress. "The BSP will not enter into any alliance with the Congress party in any state to contest the upcoming elections," she said on Tuesday.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and president Rahul Gandhi will soon head to Adalaj in Gujarat for mega rally where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to join the party.
Rahul Gandhi, after the CWC meet, tweeted that the Congress had resolved to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. "No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won," he tweeted.
As the CWC meet is set to conclude, Sujay Patil of the Maharashtra Congress has quit the party to join the BJP. Deepa Dasmunsi, the party's Raigunj MP, is likely to follow later in the day.
Sonia Gandhi has hit out at Narendra Modi for 'playing the victim card' when it comes to terror, during her speech at the CWC meeting. Narendra Modi's anti-terror policy faces stern rebuke at CWC meet, claim reports.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel has arrived at the venue of CWC meet. He will officially join the party today.
This is Priyanka Gandhi's very first CWC meeting. National security is likely to be among the top agenda in the party's election manifesto, according to reports. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders including Priyanka, are set to decide on the poll manifesto at the day-long CWC meet which comes barely two days after declaration of poll schedule for the general elections.
The Congress is set to give final shape to its strategy for Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and will sound the poll bugle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, party leaders said.
Sources said the Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, with the party leadership scheduled to hold a prayer meeting Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, followed by the CWC meet at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial there.
The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.
The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of jai jawan, jai kisan. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to address this meeting in her first public rally after entering politics.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Besides giving final shape to its Lok Sabha election strategy, the party will demand answers from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP on what they call "failures" and "unfulfilled" promises of the government.
Top Congress leadership, led by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will deliberate on key issues for the national elections beginning 11 April.
The party leaders will also discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety.
The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
Sources said the party will issue a statement after the CWC, covering all these issues.
The Congress leaders feel that the party needs to demand answers from the prime minister on status of the promises made by him five years ago and on his governance track record. After the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as well as current and former party chief ministers will attend the Jan Sankalp rally, state party unit chief Amit Chavda said.
The party has been alleging that Modi has "fooled" the people with his "false propaganda" and "boastful claims" and has not delivered on his promises. It has also alleged that the Modi government has inflicted pain and misery on the poor, the unemployed and the farmers during its five years of power, which needs to be made an election issue.
They will start their day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as 12 March marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by him from the Sabarmati Ashram here in 1930. Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 16:51:05 IST
Highlights
Rahul says Modi govt favouring people like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi because they fund his advertisements
"There are two India today, one belongs to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Narendra Modi and the other #India belongs to farmers and small traders like you," Rahul Gandhi said during the Jan Sankalp Rally at Adalaj near Gandhinagar.
"London has written many letters to India about sending Nirav Modi back but got no response. Narendra Modi calls Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and others "bhai". They fund his advertisements, so they will always be favoured," he said.
Rahul says Congress will implement 'guaranteed minimum income' when it comes to power
"Congress will form the 2019 government and implement 'guaranteed minimum income' for all states. The money will directly reach every bank account." Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul says Modi govt should admit BJP sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan
"Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan? It was BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ajit Doval was an escort for Azhar while taking him to Kandahar. The person who killed 40 CRPF jawans was sent by the BJP government to Pakistan. Congress government had sent the JeM chief behind bars," Rahul Gandhi said at the rally.
Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over unemployment
"The biggest problem being faced in India is unemployment. Narendra Modi talks about Start Up India and Make in India but the truth is that the youth of the country is going to other countries in search of jobs," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the public meeting.
Your vote is a weapon, Priyanka tells crowd
"There is no greater act of patriotism than raising your awareness. Your vote is a weapon, but it's a weapon which isn't meant to hurt anyone. I want to urge you to think and take a decision. The one who makes big claims, ask him where are the jobs, and the Rs 15 lakh that was supposed to reach every citizens banks," said Priyanka Gandhi.
Was almost in tears when I visited Sabarmati Ashram, says Priyanka
"I was thinking that I won't be required to give a speech. But I'll keep this short. This is the first time I've come to Gujarat and it's the first time when I visited Sabarmati Ashram. I can't express how I felt sitting under the trees and listening to bhajans. I was almost in tears as I thought about the soldiers who're guarding this country," said Priyanka Gandhi, on her maiden visit to Gujarat after joining active politics.
Priyanka Gandhi begins address
Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Hardik Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia are among those present at the rally venue.
Rally takes off with BJP takedown
The Congress's official Twitter handle is streaming the party's Jan Sankalp rally at Adalaj. Several leaders important at the national level are supposed to speak at the gathering, which is being considered as the official kick-off for the Congress's poll campaign.
Initial speakers have all focused on the BJP's inability to manage the terror situation in the country.
Gujarat Congress leaders address crowds
Gujarat Congress leaders are addressing the gathered crowds first amid cheers of "Congress zindabad" and "Rahul Gandhi zindabad".
Special mention is made of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is on the stage at Adalaj.
Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia reach Jan Sankalp rally venue
Top brass of the Congress party, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh are on the dais.
Jaitley hits out at Congress's approach towards national security
In yet another Facebook blog post, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote that the Congress, by starting to go soft on terror, has "started an appeasement of terror."
"The low point in Congress party’s attitude towards separatism and terror was reached when a combination of separatists, jehadis and Maoists ganged up to raise slogans on 'Desh ke tukde tukde’ at New Delhi’s JNU, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi stood shoulder to shoulder with them to defend their right of free speech to champion the cause of breaking India into pieces. He deviated from the Congress legacy of not associating with these extremists. Once the identification of Congressmen with the Maoists and the separatists was signalled by Rahul Gandhi, it was natural for Congressmen and their friends to support the cause of ‘urban Maoists’ who were allegedly conspiring to assassinate India’s Prime Minister," Jaitley wrote.
Adalaj grounds see hundreds of Congress supporters
Former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Arjun Modhwadia, tweeted out images of huge crowds waiting at Adalaj Trimandir ground.
Party chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the crowds, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to speak at the rally.
'Rahul has specified the idea of India conceived by great freedom fighters'
"In his speech, Rahul Gandhi specified that the idea of India conceived by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and other great freedom fighters is now being diluted," Congress leader Anand Sharma said after the CWC meet.
Unemployment more important than terror: Rahul Gandhi
"We will focus on unemployment and not terror. Terror is not the main issue for the 2019 polls," Rahul Gandhi was reported by News18 has having said.
Crowds gather at Adalaj
Meanwhile, enthusiastic crowds have already gathered at Gandhinagar to listen to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's address.
RSS wasn't at Dandi March: Divya Spandana
The RSS did not participate in the Dandi March, noted Congress's IT cell head Divya Spandana on Tuesday.
Congress will convey it has credibility, conviction: Anand Sharma
"We will approach our people with humility, conveying that what the Congress says has credibility and conviction. Right from MGNREGA, we have honoured what we have promised," said party spokesperson Anand Sharma.
"Immediately after Congress governments took oaths of office, the first decisions that the Congress governments took was to waive the loans of farmers, as was promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi," he added.
CWC meeting concludes, leaders head out
Leaders troop out as the Congress Working Committee meeting at Sardar Patel Smarak concludes.
Congress Working Committee meeting ends, party holds press conference
"Democratic rights of the Indian people are being attacked every day, as is the idea of India envisioned by the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru," says the Congress, after the CWC meeting.
"We remembered the brave Indian jawans who gave their lives for the country," it added, saying it is unfortunate that the prime minister of the country is playing a game with people's emotions for the polls.
No alliance with Congress in any state: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati's insistence that her party will not enter into any alliance with the Congress party "in any state to contest the upcoming elections" comes in the backdrop of the CWC meeting in Gujarat.
The BSP and SP have forged an alliance, believed to be benign to the Congress, in Uttar Pradesh.
Jaiveer Shergill shares photos from Gandhi Ashram
Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who told News18 that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only "ache din" of terrorists and separatists and "bure din" of our jawans have come, also tweeted from the prayer meet.
Jaiveer Shergill shares photos from Gandhi Ashram
Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who told News18 that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only "ache din" of terrorists and separatists and "bure din" of our jawans have come, also tweeted from the prayer meet.
Mayawati closes doors to Congress
The Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance is based on mutual respect and it is a formidable one, said BSP supremo Mayawati in a statement on Tuesday, closing the doors on a BSP-Congress alliance in any state.
Congress advocates tenets of secularism: Nadeem Javed
Among Congress leaders who tweeted from the sidelines of the prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday was the Congress's Minority Department's chairman, Nadeem Javed.
"The Congress strongly advocates the tenets of secularism, equality and social justice for every section," he wrote.
Four Congress MLAs quit in a month, join BJP in Gujarat
Hours before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here in Ahmedabad, a rumour about Congress legislator Santok Aarethiya from Rapar (Kutch) resigning spread like wildfire. The legislator, however, disregarded the news immediately and termed it as BJP’s poll gimmick, accusing the saffron party of spreading rumours.
However, the way in which the BJP has launched its ‘Operation Lotus’ and started poaching Congress MLAs, people seldom have reasons to disbelieve such rumours.
As many as four Congress legislators — Jawahar Chavda, Parshottam Sabariya, Vallabh Dharaviya and Ashaben Patel — have resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP in the past month, suggesting that Operation Lotus is headed to retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
Congress Election Committee to meet at Sonia's residence
A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress party will be held on 14 March, at the residence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, reported ANI.
Hopeful of Congress in Gujarat: Hardik
Patidar leader Hardik Patil who is set to join the Congress on Tuesday told News18 that he was "hopeful of the way the CWC happened in Gujarat after many years."
Hardik will speak at a big rally in Adalaj later in the day
Leaving Congress against father's wishes: Sujay Vikhe Patil
Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna, said he has taken the decision to join BJP against his father’s wishes.
CWC meeting draws to close
The first CWC meet in Gujarat since 1958 has drawn to a close. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his party has, "resolved to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won."
Sonia slams PM Modi at CWC meeting
"People are victims but it is Prime Minister Modi who is playing the victim card," said UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting of the Congress. In a stern rebuke to the ruling dispensation, Sonia hit out at Modi and said terror attacks have been politicised under Modi's rule.
Deepa Dasmunsi set to leave Congress, claim reports
Congress's Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunsi is set to leave the party and join the BJP later on Tuesday, reports News18. She was the Union Minister of State for Urban Development until May 2014.
She is the wife of late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.
CWC meeting underway: Rahul, Sonia seen speaking
The meeting of the Congress party's highest decision-making body, the CWC, is currently underway. Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi are seen speaking in visuals tweeted out by the Congress's official Twitter handle.
Mahatma Gandhi had disdain for Congress culture, writes PM Modi
As the Congress party leaders met at Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate the anniversary of the historic Dandi March started on this day in 1930, by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a blog post on the occasion and tweeted about it.
He notably sought to focus attention on "his (Mahatma Gandhi's) disdain for the Congress culture".
"Ironically, the Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values.
Gandhi Ji had understood the Congress culture very well, which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947," Modi wrote in his blog.
Congress factor to rest on Priyanka, anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh
As it becomes increasingly clear that Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, heads for a triangular fight in the upcoming general elections, the focus has shifted to the ‘Congress factor’.
How will this factor work in the state where 80 seats are at stake? Will it be an advantage for the BJP as it gears up for its biggest electoral challenge against the united opposition of SP-BSP-RLD, or will it benefit the ‘Gathbandhan’?
Is the original calculation of a weak Congress just chipping into the BJP’s votebank still relevant or has it changed post Priyanka Gandhi’s mega entry in UP’s political arena and the party’s intention of going big in the state’s electoral battle?
According to political experts, the ‘Congress factor’ could be a double-edged sword. While it may inflict larger damage on the BJP, the party’s resurgence can also be a cause of concern for the ‘Gathbandhan’ on several seats.
UPA has better track record of maintaining national security: Jaiveer Shergill
Jaiveer Shergill, one of the Congress's spokespersons, told News18 that the UPA has had a much better track record of maintaining national security than the NDA.
In the conversation that took place on the sidelines of the party's CWC meeting in Ahmedabad, Shergill stressed that his party would prioritise national security above all else.
Music performances, prayers mark Sabarmati prayer meet
The prayer meeting of Congress leaders at the Sabarmati Ashram saw musical performances. Party chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted clicking photographs of the ashram, while mother and UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting solemnly during the prayers.
Rajasthan CM among Congress leaders at Gandhi Ashram
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among those who visited the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and paid his respects to the Mahatma.
First CWC meet in Gujarat in 58 years
This is the first CWC meet in Gujarat after 58 years, on the anniversary of the historic Dandi March in 1930.
Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
Congress leaders garland Sardar Patel statue
Fresh visuals tweeted by the official handle of the Congress party show former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders paying their respects at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel reaches CWC meeting venue
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi. He has arrived at the Ahmedabad CWC venue.
CWC meeting underway at Ahmedabad
Several leaders of the Congress brass are now discussing their party's official manifesto and campaign plan for the upcoming election.
Priyanka to officially begin campaigning at Lucknow, say reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin campaigning from 14 March, at Lucknow, reports News18.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi's appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh in January led to India's political landscape being set on fire with all kinds of analyses, opinions and ‘expert’ commentary coming our way.
Watch the Firstpost Explainer on Priyanka's entry into politics here
Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna, to join BJP
In a major setback for the Congress as the fight for the Lok Sabha election heats up, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is set to join the BJP on Tuesday.
Amid reports that the grand old party is lagging behind as it struggles to finalise seat-sharing deals with allies like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sujay Vikhe Patil's defection is likely to hinder the Congress' efforts to put up an anti-BJP front.
Sujay will officially join the BJP at 1 pm on Tuesday, reports said.
Read the full story here
Controversy over "Masood Azhar ji" comment still alive
The Congress Working Committee meeting has come in the backdrop of a fresh controversy between the BJP and the Congress over a comment made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul, addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Haveri on Monday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the one who escorted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan.
Rahul also referred to the JeM chief as "Masood Azhar ji", leading the BJP to throw a "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress chief. The Opposition party hit back, accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.
Prakash Ambedkar rules out alliance with Congress
Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has confirmed to ANI that there will be no alliance between the VBA and Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The VBA will contest in all 48 seats in Maharashtra, it said.
National security to top party's manifesto agenda
The Congress will make the guarantee of national security its fulcrum for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the issue will find a mention in the party’s manifesto as well.
Top Congress sources have told News18 that ensuring speedy response to terror acts and providing martyr status for paramilitary forces who take the maximum and first hit during terror strikes such as Pulwama are some of the points expected to be incorporated in the manifesto.
Congress leaders pay respects at Sardar Patel Smarak
Congress leaders were also seen paying their respects at the Sardar Patel Smarak, early on Tuesday.
Party likely to demand answers from PM Narendra Modi
The Congress leaders feel that the party needs to demand answers from the prime minister on status of the promises made by him five years ago and on his governance track record, PTI had reported.
After the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as well as current and former party chief ministers will attend the Jan Sankalp rally, state party unit chief Amit Chavda had said
CWC meeting gets underway
Party leaders are also likely to discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety.
The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
Congress leaders spend morning at Sabarmati Ashram
Along with Congress general secretary, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president RahulGandhi and senior Congress leaders spent some time at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.
Congress Working Committee to meet for crucial campaign decisions
Party leaders of the Congress met to give final shape to its strategy for the Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad. The party leadership held a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, as 12 March marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Notably, 2019 is also Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year.
Congress to blow poll bugle with massive rally at Adalaj
The Congress will hold a public meeting at Adalaj in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address her first public rally since she has entered politics.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting, in the presence of party chief, Rahul Gandhi
16:51 (IST)
Rahul says Modi govt favouring people like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi because they fund his advertisements
"There are two India today, one belongs to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Narendra Modi and the other #India belongs to farmers and small traders like you," Rahul Gandhi said during the Jan Sankalp Rally at Adalaj near Gandhinagar.
"London has written many letters to India about sending Nirav Modi back but got no response. Narendra Modi calls Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and others "bhai". They fund his advertisements, so they will always be favoured," he said.
16:47 (IST)
Rahul says Congress will implement 'guaranteed minimum income' when it comes to power
"Congress will form the 2019 government and implement 'guaranteed minimum income' for all states. The money will directly reach every bank account." Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.
16:43 (IST)
Rahul says Modi govt should admit BJP sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan
"Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan? It was BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ajit Doval was an escort for Azhar while taking him to Kandahar. The person who killed 40 CRPF jawans was sent by the BJP government to Pakistan. Congress government had sent the JeM chief behind bars," Rahul Gandhi said at the rally.
16:29 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over unemployment
"The biggest problem being faced in India is unemployment. Narendra Modi talks about Start Up India and Make in India but the truth is that the youth of the country is going to other countries in search of jobs," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the public meeting.
16:23 (IST)
Priyanka slams Centre in first political speech
"You will have to think what exactly is this election. What are you going to choose in this election? You are going to choose your future. Useless issues should not be raised," said Priyanka Gandhi, as she lashed out at the Modi government.
16:19 (IST)
Your vote is a weapon, Priyanka tells crowd
"There is no greater act of patriotism than raising your awareness. Your vote is a weapon, but it's a weapon which isn't meant to hurt anyone. I want to urge you to think and take a decision. The one who makes big claims, ask him where are the jobs, and the Rs 15 lakh that was supposed to reach every citizens banks," said Priyanka Gandhi.
16:17 (IST)
Was almost in tears when I visited Sabarmati Ashram, says Priyanka
"I was thinking that I won't be required to give a speech. But I'll keep this short. This is the first time I've come to Gujarat and it's the first time when I visited Sabarmati Ashram. I can't express how I felt sitting under the trees and listening to bhajans. I was almost in tears as I thought about the soldiers who're guarding this country," said Priyanka Gandhi, on her maiden visit to Gujarat after joining active politics.
16:10 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi begins address
Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Hardik Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia are among those present at the rally venue.
16:03 (IST)
Rally takes off with BJP takedown
The Congress's official Twitter handle is streaming the party's Jan Sankalp rally at Adalaj. Several leaders important at the national level are supposed to speak at the gathering, which is being considered as the official kick-off for the Congress's poll campaign.
Initial speakers have all focused on the BJP's inability to manage the terror situation in the country.
15:59 (IST)
Gujarat Congress leaders address crowds
Gujarat Congress leaders are addressing the gathered crowds first amid cheers of "Congress zindabad" and "Rahul Gandhi zindabad".
Special mention is made of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is on the stage at Adalaj.
15:55 (IST)
Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia reach Jan Sankalp rally venue
Top brass of the Congress party, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh are on the dais.
15:46 (IST)
Jaitley hits out at Congress's approach towards national security
In yet another Facebook blog post, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote that the Congress, by starting to go soft on terror, has "started an appeasement of terror."
"The low point in Congress party’s attitude towards separatism and terror was reached when a combination of separatists, jehadis and Maoists ganged up to raise slogans on 'Desh ke tukde tukde’ at New Delhi’s JNU, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi stood shoulder to shoulder with them to defend their right of free speech to champion the cause of breaking India into pieces. He deviated from the Congress legacy of not associating with these extremists. Once the identification of Congressmen with the Maoists and the separatists was signalled by Rahul Gandhi, it was natural for Congressmen and their friends to support the cause of ‘urban Maoists’ who were allegedly conspiring to assassinate India’s Prime Minister," Jaitley wrote.
15:36 (IST)
Adalaj grounds see hundreds of Congress supporters
Former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Arjun Modhwadia, tweeted out images of huge crowds waiting at Adalaj Trimandir ground.
Party chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the crowds, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to speak at the rally.
15:28 (IST)
'Rahul has specified the idea of India conceived by great freedom fighters'
"In his speech, Rahul Gandhi specified that the idea of India conceived by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and other great freedom fighters is now being diluted," Congress leader Anand Sharma said after the CWC meet.
15:20 (IST)
Unemployment more important than terror: Rahul Gandhi
"We will focus on unemployment and not terror. Terror is not the main issue for the 2019 polls," Rahul Gandhi was reported by News18 has having said.
15:19 (IST)
Crowds gather at Adalaj
Meanwhile, enthusiastic crowds have already gathered at Gandhinagar to listen to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's address.
15:13 (IST)
RSS wasn't at Dandi March: Divya Spandana
The RSS did not participate in the Dandi March, noted Congress's IT cell head Divya Spandana on Tuesday.
15:11 (IST)
Congress will convey it has credibility, conviction: Anand Sharma
"We will approach our people with humility, conveying that what the Congress says has credibility and conviction. Right from MGNREGA, we have honoured what we have promised," said party spokesperson Anand Sharma.
"Immediately after Congress governments took oaths of office, the first decisions that the Congress governments took was to waive the loans of farmers, as was promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi," he added.
15:04 (IST)
CWC meeting concludes, leaders head out
Leaders troop out as the Congress Working Committee meeting at Sardar Patel Smarak concludes.
14:55 (IST)
Congress Working Committee meeting ends, party holds press conference
"Democratic rights of the Indian people are being attacked every day, as is the idea of India envisioned by the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru," says the Congress, after the CWC meeting.
"We remembered the brave Indian jawans who gave their lives for the country," it added, saying it is unfortunate that the prime minister of the country is playing a game with people's emotions for the polls.
14:50 (IST)
Mayawati closes mahagathbandhan chapter in UP
BSP leader Mayawati published a statement, making it clear that her party will not be tying up with the Congress, on Tuesday.
14:40 (IST)
No alliance with Congress in any state: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati's insistence that her party will not enter into any alliance with the Congress party "in any state to contest the upcoming elections" comes in the backdrop of the CWC meeting in Gujarat.
The BSP and SP have forged an alliance, believed to be benign to the Congress, in Uttar Pradesh.
14:38 (IST)
Jaiveer Shergill shares photos from Gandhi Ashram
Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who told News18 that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only "ache din" of terrorists and separatists and "bure din" of our jawans have come, also tweeted from the prayer meet.
14:38 (IST)
Jaiveer Shergill shares photos from Gandhi Ashram
Lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who told News18 that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only "ache din" of terrorists and separatists and "bure din" of our jawans have come, also tweeted from the prayer meet.
14:32 (IST)
Mayawati closes doors to Congress
The Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance is based on mutual respect and it is a formidable one, said BSP supremo Mayawati in a statement on Tuesday, closing the doors on a BSP-Congress alliance in any state.
14:24 (IST)
Deepa Dasmunsi may have met Mukul Roy, say reports
Unconfirmed reports have said Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi is likely to have met BJP leader Mukul Roy on Monday. Dasmunsi, it is widely being reported, will be joining the BJP on Tuesday.
She was the Union Minister of State for Urban Development in the UPA government of 2010-2014 and represented the Raiganj constituency in West Bengal.
14:17 (IST)
Congress advocates tenets of secularism: Nadeem Javed
Among Congress leaders who tweeted from the sidelines of the prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday was the Congress's Minority Department's chairman, Nadeem Javed.
"The Congress strongly advocates the tenets of secularism, equality and social justice for every section," he wrote.
14:14 (IST)
Four Congress MLAs quit in a month, join BJP in Gujarat
Hours before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here in Ahmedabad, a rumour about Congress legislator Santok Aarethiya from Rapar (Kutch) resigning spread like wildfire. The legislator, however, disregarded the news immediately and termed it as BJP’s poll gimmick, accusing the saffron party of spreading rumours.
However, the way in which the BJP has launched its ‘Operation Lotus’ and started poaching Congress MLAs, people seldom have reasons to disbelieve such rumours.
As many as four Congress legislators — Jawahar Chavda, Parshottam Sabariya, Vallabh Dharaviya and Ashaben Patel — have resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP in the past month, suggesting that Operation Lotus is headed to retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
14:11 (IST)
Congress Election Committee to meet at Sonia's residence
A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress party will be held on 14 March, at the residence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, reported ANI.
14:04 (IST)
Hopeful of Congress in Gujarat: Hardik
Patidar leader Hardik Patil who is set to join the Congress on Tuesday told News18 that he was "hopeful of the way the CWC happened in Gujarat after many years."
Hardik will speak at a big rally in Adalaj later in the day
13:58 (IST)
Congress' indecision to make BJP's return possible?
Going by the prevalent narrative, the mood of the nation and the bad mood of the Opposition, the jingle should have ended with this message: Congress hai to sambhav hai. (Congress can make anything possible.) The BJP is starting the election with a huge advantage. For that, apart from its own realpolitik, it needs to credit the Congress.
Three months ago, when the Congress won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party seemed to have the force with it. Opinion polls were predicting a near rout for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and impressive gains for the Congress in the three states it had won. Buoyed by the sentiment, the Congress felt achche din aane wale hain. All that is history now, highlighted by two things: the confusion within the Congress and the mysterious case of Priyanka Gandhi, who, to use another Rahul Gandhi potshot, gaayab ho gayee hai (has disappeared).
Read the full story here
13:50 (IST)
Leaving Congress against father's wishes: Sujay Vikhe Patil
Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna, said he has taken the decision to join BJP against his father’s wishes.
13:44 (IST)
CWC meeting draws to close
The first CWC meet in Gujarat since 1958 has drawn to a close. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his party has, "resolved to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won."
13:39 (IST)
Sonia slams PM Modi at CWC meeting
"People are victims but it is Prime Minister Modi who is playing the victim card," said UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting of the Congress. In a stern rebuke to the ruling dispensation, Sonia hit out at Modi and said terror attacks have been politicised under Modi's rule.
13:37 (IST)
Deepa Dasmunsi set to leave Congress, claim reports
Congress's Raiganj MP Deepa Dasmunsi is set to leave the party and join the BJP later on Tuesday, reports News18. She was the Union Minister of State for Urban Development until May 2014.
She is the wife of late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.
13:31 (IST)
CWC meeting underway: Rahul, Sonia seen speaking
The meeting of the Congress party's highest decision-making body, the CWC, is currently underway. Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi are seen speaking in visuals tweeted out by the Congress's official Twitter handle.
13:28 (IST)
Mahatma Gandhi had disdain for Congress culture, writes PM Modi
As the Congress party leaders met at Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate the anniversary of the historic Dandi March started on this day in 1930, by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a blog post on the occasion and tweeted about it.
He notably sought to focus attention on "his (Mahatma Gandhi's) disdain for the Congress culture".
"Ironically, the Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values.
Gandhi Ji had understood the Congress culture very well, which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947," Modi wrote in his blog.
13:23 (IST)
Congress factor to rest on Priyanka, anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh
As it becomes increasingly clear that Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, heads for a triangular fight in the upcoming general elections, the focus has shifted to the ‘Congress factor’.
How will this factor work in the state where 80 seats are at stake? Will it be an advantage for the BJP as it gears up for its biggest electoral challenge against the united opposition of SP-BSP-RLD, or will it benefit the ‘Gathbandhan’?
Is the original calculation of a weak Congress just chipping into the BJP’s votebank still relevant or has it changed post Priyanka Gandhi’s mega entry in UP’s political arena and the party’s intention of going big in the state’s electoral battle?
According to political experts, the ‘Congress factor’ could be a double-edged sword. While it may inflict larger damage on the BJP, the party’s resurgence can also be a cause of concern for the ‘Gathbandhan’ on several seats.
13:17 (IST)
UPA has better track record of maintaining national security: Jaiveer Shergill
Jaiveer Shergill, one of the Congress's spokespersons, told News18 that the UPA has had a much better track record of maintaining national security than the NDA.
In the conversation that took place on the sidelines of the party's CWC meeting in Ahmedabad, Shergill stressed that his party would prioritise national security above all else.
13:11 (IST)
Music performances, prayers mark Sabarmati prayer meet
The prayer meeting of Congress leaders at the Sabarmati Ashram saw musical performances. Party chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted clicking photographs of the ashram, while mother and UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting solemnly during the prayers.
13:07 (IST)
Rajasthan CM among Congress leaders at Gandhi Ashram
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among those who visited the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and paid his respects to the Mahatma.
13:04 (IST)
First CWC meet in Gujarat in 58 years
This is the first CWC meet in Gujarat after 58 years, on the anniversary of the historic Dandi March in 1930.
Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
13:00 (IST)
Congress leaders garland Sardar Patel statue
Fresh visuals tweeted by the official handle of the Congress party show former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders paying their respects at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad.
12:49 (IST)
Patidar leader Hardik Patel reaches CWC meeting venue
Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi. He has arrived at the Ahmedabad CWC venue.
12:47 (IST)
CWC meeting underway at Ahmedabad
Several leaders of the Congress brass are now discussing their party's official manifesto and campaign plan for the upcoming election.
12:45 (IST)
Priyanka to officially begin campaigning at Lucknow, say reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin campaigning from 14 March, at Lucknow, reports News18.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi's appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh in January led to India's political landscape being set on fire with all kinds of analyses, opinions and ‘expert’ commentary coming our way.
Watch the Firstpost Explainer on Priyanka's entry into politics here
12:35 (IST)
Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna, to join BJP
In a major setback for the Congress as the fight for the Lok Sabha election heats up, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is set to join the BJP on Tuesday.
Amid reports that the grand old party is lagging behind as it struggles to finalise seat-sharing deals with allies like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sujay Vikhe Patil's defection is likely to hinder the Congress' efforts to put up an anti-BJP front.
Sujay will officially join the BJP at 1 pm on Tuesday, reports said.
Read the full story here
12:33 (IST)
12:23 (IST)
Controversy over "Masood Azhar ji" comment still alive
The Congress Working Committee meeting has come in the backdrop of a fresh controversy between the BJP and the Congress over a comment made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul, addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Haveri on Monday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the one who escorted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan.
Rahul also referred to the JeM chief as "Masood Azhar ji", leading the BJP to throw a "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress chief. The Opposition party hit back, accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.
12:19 (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar rules out alliance with Congress
Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has confirmed to ANI that there will be no alliance between the VBA and Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The VBA will contest in all 48 seats in Maharashtra, it said.