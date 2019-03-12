Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LIVE Updates: Party will focus on unemployment and not terror, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Campaign LATEST Updates: "We will focus on unemployment and not terror. Terror is not the main issue for the 2019 polls," Rahul Gandhi was reported by News18 has having said.

"We will approach our people with humility, conveying that what the Congress says has credibility and conviction. Right from MGNREGA, we have honoured what we have promised," said party spokesperson Anand Sharma.

"Immediately after Congress governments took oaths of office, the first decisions that the Congress governments took was to waive the loans of farmers, as was promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi," he added.

"Democratic rights of the Indian people are being attacked every day, as is the idea of India envisioned by the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru," said the Congress, after the CWC meeting.

"We remembered the brave Indian jawans who gave their lives for the country," it added, saying it is unfortunate that the prime minister of the country is playing a game with people's emotions for the polls.

As the Congress party brass mulls plans for polls in the CWC meeting, Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati has closed the alliance door for Congress. "The BSP will not enter into any alliance with the Congress party in any state to contest the upcoming elections," she said on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and president Rahul Gandhi will soon head to Adalaj in Gujarat for mega rally where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to join the party.

Rahul Gandhi, after the CWC meet, tweeted that the Congress had resolved to defeat the RSS and BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness. "No sacrifice is too great in this endeavour; no effort too little; this battle will be won," he tweeted.

As the CWC meet is set to conclude, Sujay Patil of the Maharashtra Congress has quit the party to join the BJP. Deepa Dasmunsi, the party's Raigunj MP, is likely to follow later in the day.

Sonia Gandhi has hit out at Narendra Modi for 'playing the victim card' when it comes to terror, during her speech at the CWC meeting. Narendra Modi's anti-terror policy faces stern rebuke at CWC meet, claim reports.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has arrived at the venue of CWC meet. He will officially join the party today.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's very first CWC meeting. National security is likely to be among the top agenda in the party's election manifesto, according to reports. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders including Priyanka, are set to decide on the poll manifesto at the day-long CWC meet which comes barely two days after declaration of poll schedule for the general elections.

The Congress is set to give final shape to its strategy for Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and will sound the poll bugle from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, party leaders said.

Sources said the Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, with the party leadership scheduled to hold a prayer meeting Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, followed by the CWC meet at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial there.

The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of jai jawan, jai kisan. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to address this meeting in her first public rally after entering politics.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who shot to fame by spearheading a quota stir in the state and is set to fight the Lok Sabha polls, will also join Congress at the meeting in presence of the party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Besides giving final shape to its Lok Sabha election strategy, the party will demand answers from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP on what they call "failures" and "unfulfilled" promises of the government.

Top Congress leadership, led by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will deliberate on key issues for the national elections beginning 11 April.

The party leaders will also discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety.

The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

Sources said the party will issue a statement after the CWC, covering all these issues.

The Congress leaders feel that the party needs to demand answers from the prime minister on status of the promises made by him five years ago and on his governance track record. After the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as well as current and former party chief ministers will attend the Jan Sankalp rally, state party unit chief Amit Chavda said.

The party has been alleging that Modi has "fooled" the people with his "false propaganda" and "boastful claims" and has not delivered on his promises. It has also alleged that the Modi government has inflicted pain and misery on the poor, the unemployed and the farmers during its five years of power, which needs to be made an election issue.

They will start their day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as 12 March marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by him from the Sabarmati Ashram here in 1930. Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.

