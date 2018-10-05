Congress leaders say BSP's 'unrealistic' demands led to breakdown of seat-sharing talks, claim Mayawati sought 50 seats

Days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ruled out an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress alleged that seat-sharing talks broke down due to her 'unrealistic' demands.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said that the BSP sought to field candidates in 50 out of 230 Assembly seats in the state and termed the demand as 'unrealistic,' Hindustan Times reported.

On Thursday, Nath had said, "In 2013, (BSP) got 6.29 per cent of vote share in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections (whereas) Mayawati demanded a seat share of 50, and these seats were not those where they got over 20,000 votes. This didn't go down well with us."

Previously, Nath had said that the BSP's decision to go alone in the Assembly elections in the state is not a setback and that the Congress was confident of doing well because the "groundswell of support is phenomenal".

While the BSP demanded 50 seats, the Congress was willing to give around 15 seats. Senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi was quoted as saying in The Indian Express: "The Dalits of Madhya Pradesh have realised that the BSP will never be in a position to form government in Madhya Pradesh; despite that, we told the BSP that you can take 10-15 seats as you won four seats last time."

On Friday, despite Mayawati ruling out any alliance with the grand old party, Congress president Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that the two parties will get together for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, Mayawati on Wednesday had declared that the Congress' attitude was not to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but to weaken Opposition parties, which is unfortunate. "The Congress had adopted similar tactics in the past and is continuing with them now. Even now, it is not trying to change itself."

Mayawati's decision comes as a blow to the Opposition alliance against the NDA government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

With inputs from agencies