Congress leaders protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence against 'illegal sealing' of non-polluting industries

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Friday staged a protest near the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against "illegal sealing" of non-polluting household industries and shops in the city.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Union government in the Centre and that of the AAP in Delhi, DPCC chief Ajay Maken said both the dispensations were indulging in court battles on "small issues", without coming any closer to solving people's problems.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the "sword of sealing" was hanging over 8,75,308 industrial establishments in Delhi for the past several months.

During the protest, the Congress workers raised slogans against the chief minister, demanding immediate solution to the "illegal sealing" of non-polluting, household industries and shops in the national capital.

A DPCC statement said the owners and employees of the small scale non-polluting industrial units and traders too joined the Congress workers in the demonstration.

The Congressmen carried banners and placards against the Kejriwal government.

Former MP Sajjan Kumar, former Delhi ministers Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf, ex-MLAs Mukesh Sharma, Jaikishan, Bhisham Sharma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah too joined the protest, it stated.

Thousands of factories workers and owners are worried over the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) notices asking them why the lease of their establishment should not be cancelled for violation of various rules.