Congress leaders deliberate party leadership in latest meeting over Karnataka crisis, no names discussed

New Delhi: The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said. Sources said discussions will continue in the coming days ahead of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting for which no date has been fixed as yet.

Congress in-charge of communications Randeep Singh Surjewala later said that Rahul Gandhi is the Congress president and will continue to be so till the CWC takes a decision on his resignation.

He said crores of party workers feel that Rahul was the only person who can lead the party effectively against the BJP which was "disregarding democracy". "The last decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi and CWC," he said.

Rahul had offered to resign at the CWC meeting in May taking responsibility for the party's loss in the Lok Sabha elections, and had earlier this week emphasised his decision in a letter released to the media. Surjewala urged the media not to go by speculations that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will not attend the CWC meeting which will be called to discuss the leadership issue.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the most important part of the CWC. Whenever it is held, all of them will come to attend it," he said. Surjewala, however, said no discussion was held on the leadership issue at Saturday's meeting and it was also not authorised to do it.

