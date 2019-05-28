Congress leaders alleging scams repeatedly have 'chemical locha' in their minds, says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

Ahmadabad: Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Tuesday said Congress leaders who reiterate that scams have taken place are suffering from a "chemical locha" (chemical imbalance) in their minds. Thakor had left the Congress last month ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, stating that his Kshatriya Thakor Sena was facing insults in the party.

He said that the Congress party has no people and is only full of "chela chapatas" (those who indulge in flattery).

"Congress failed to understand what people actually want. They only repeatedly shouted 'ghotala hua, ghotala hua" (there's a scam). There was no scam. The scam was in their minds, the 'chemical locha' was in their minds," Thakor told ANI.

Earlier, Thakor said he will not join the BJP though he is in contact with several of their party leaders as an MLA.

He said the Congress was bound to have been defeated in the Lok Sabha polls as the party has no presence on the ground and only emphasises on organising press conferences.

"Congress had no more than 500 booths. They have lost connection at the ground level and its leaders only do pressers sitting in the party office. They should reach out to people in villages and try to resolve their problems," said Thakor.

"Congress has become a party without any public support, without any booth management. It has become a party of only leaders," he lashed out.

"The way Congress is working is the reason why they failed to understand what people want. Congress did not find a way to sort out public issues. Congress does not have strong people. It only gas 'chela chapatas'," he said.

Thakor claimed that he had cautioned the Congress against negative campaigning against Narendra Modi and RSS.

"I asked Congress to not speak against Narendra Modi or RSS, but they did not understand this. Modi is the face of non-corruption, while RSS is the face for nationalism," he asserted.

He said that 15 to 17 Congress MLAs are unhappy with the party.

"We want to work for our people and the poor with the help of the government... wait and watch, more than 15 MLAs are leaving Congress, everyone is distressed. More than half of the MLAs are upset," Thakor claimed.

