Congress leader Subodh Saoji announces Rs 5 lakh reward for person who cuts off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue

Buldhana: Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Subodh Saoji announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who "chops off the tongue" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ram Kadam.

"I am announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted," Saoji said. His remark came after Kadam, while speaking at a dahi handi event, said that he would "kidnap" a girl he likes even if she rejects his proposal.

#WATCH: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Subodh Savji says ‘I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted.' (06.09.18) pic.twitter.com/Y3h8AR7Vd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

Condemning Kadam's remark, Bala Padelkar, president of Mumbai's Dahi Handi Coordination Committee, has decided to boycott the former's dahi handi from next year.

After the furore over his remark, Kadam had clarified that his statement was quoted out of context. "A 40-second incomplete video is being circulated by opposition leaders. I would only request them to listen to my complete statement. If my statement has hurt anyone, I won't mind expressing regret for the same," he had told ANI.