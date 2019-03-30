Congress leader PC Chacko calls Gandhis 'first family of India', provides fresh ammo to BJP's dynasty argument

New Delhi: Congress leader PC Chacko, while referring to the Gandhi family as India's "first family", opined that the country is obliged to them.

Speaking to ANI, Chacko on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a negative opinion regarding India's first family.

"Prime Minister Modi has a kind of a negative opinion about the first family of India, the first family of India is truly the first family of India. India is obliged to them..," Chacko said.

"The Prime Minister was speaking about India's adventure in space. The fact is, India is India today because of the planning and leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” he said.

Chacko also claimed that Prime Minister Modi is not aware of India's history.

"When India became free, what was the situation? (Narendra) Modi doesn't know history. India was made self-sufficient through the green revolution, white revolution. Everything happened during Pandit ji's time (Nehru). Pandit ji's contribution and (Gandhi) family's contribution cannot be erased.”

The Congress leader also asserted that his party's president Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister of India. "Mr Narendra Modi will see to that," he added.

