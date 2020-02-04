Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir joins BJP, says inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh. Samir Dwivedi's father, Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.

"I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Samir Dwivedi said.

In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.

