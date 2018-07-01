Football world cup 2018

Congress leader GA Mir claims BJP making 'desperate attempts' to return to power in Jammu and Kashmir

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 10:27:35 IST

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir on Saturday claimed that the BJP was making "desperate attempts" to "explore possibilities" to return to power in the state, days after pulling the plug on its alliance government with the PDP.

However, any attempt at government formation by indulging in “illegal and unconstitutional methods of horse trading and other foul means” will be met with tough resistance, he warned.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

“Any such attempt by any quarter to defeat the constitutional provisions of anti-defection law will be met with tough resistance by the people who would not accept any back door entry to power,” Mir said in a statement here.

“The consequences of the betrayal of mandate and formation of an unholy alliance by PDP-BJP against the nature of respective mandate of two parties, is before everyone," he added.

“The political forces and individuals need to desist from such tactics otherwise they shall be responsible for any further deterioration in the overall worst political and security situation,” the Congress leader added.

The state Assembly is in suspended animation after the imposition of Governor's rule after the fall of PDP-BJP government on 19 June.

The BJP withdrew its support to the PDP claiming that its alliance partner failed to ensure equitable development and indulged in discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh regions.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 10:27 AM

