Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says Amit Shah's 'BJP will rule for 50 years' comment reflects party's fascist mindset

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for his statement that the saffron party will be invincible for the next 50 years if it wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Such a statement reflects the BJP's fascist approach, Gehlot said. The BJP does not believe in democracy. It wants to come to power once again to damage and change the Constitution and rule for 50 years, he told reporters in Jaipur.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said Shah had inadvertently exposed the thinking of his party and its ideological parent, the RSS. They, Gehlot alleged, want people to give them one more chance so that there is no requirement of the election process.

Addressing party workers on Tuesday, Shah had said that the BJP will be invincible for the next 50 years from panchayat to Parliament if it wins the 2019 general elections. Attacking the BJP, Gehlot said those who could not appoint a state party president of their choice owing to pressure from Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had no right to comment on the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader exuded confidence that the party would face no hurdles in winning the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan. He said the candidates who work honestly for the party will be given a chance to contest the elections.