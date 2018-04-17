Congress leader Ajay Maken says removal of nine advisors to AAP ministers not surprising

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken said the cancellation of appointment of nine advisors to Delhi ministers was "not surprising as these were made to please" AAP workers.

The Shunglu Committee in its report submitted in 2016, had pointed out "grave irregularities" in the appointments of 71 AAP party supporters in the Delhi government, the Delhi Congress chief said.

"It is not surprising...The Shunglu Committee, in its report submitted on 28 November, 2016, had pointed out grave irregularities in the appointments of 71 AAP party supporters in the Delhi government.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has not been working for the interest of the people of Delhi, but to please his party's workers, at a heavy cost to the exchequer," he alleged.

Maken alleged that the AAP government "flouted with impunity" existing rules and regulations, in not only appointing the nine "AAP supporters" in the Delhi government, but also in the case of 21 Parliamentary secretaries to the ministers.

"The Kejriwal government squandered the tax payers money with impunity by paying high salaries to the AAP workers as advisers and holding other posts," he charged.