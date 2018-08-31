Congress launches 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Maharashtra to highlight failures of BJP govt; campaign to end on 8 September

Kolhapur: The Congress party on Friday launched its 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' campaign to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led central and state governments in fulfilling the promises given to the people.

The campaign also aims to convey to the people the solutions that the Congress has to offer.

The campaign was launched in the presence of party general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other leaders.

These leaders are expected to hold rallies and take part in processions as part of the first phase of the public outreach programme.

This phase of the campaign will culminate on 8 September in Pune.

The party would launch the next phase of the campaign on 2 October, marking birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, in North Maharashtra.

The party plans to cover Marathwada and Vidarbha regions before winding up the three-and-half month campaign in Mumbai.

The campaign is being seen as Congress' preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.