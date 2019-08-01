Congress issues three-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for remaining duration of Parliament session after triple talaq bill passed in Upper House

New Delhi: Congress party issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from 1 to 7 August.

The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to 26 July has been extended up to 7 August to transact essential government legislative business.

The Central government on Tuesday scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha on the back of cracks in the opposition when the House passed the triple talaq bill after rejecting the opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee.

