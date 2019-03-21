Congress has finalised candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly election and LS polls, will announce names soon, says Oommen Chandy

New Delhi: Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy said the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party has finalised candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls.

"We have already declared 22 candidates for Lok Sabha election earlier. Today candidates for rest of the three seats in Andhra Pradesh have been finalised and candidates for Assembly elections have also been finalized. Names will be announced shortly," Chandy told ANI after the CEC meeting on Wednesday.

Besides Chandy, the meeting was also attended by Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel, to name a few.

Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Andhra Pradesh, the party had earlier announced candidates for 22 seats. In addition to the Lok Sabha seats, there are 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Polling in the state will be held on 11 April 11. Both the Lok Sabha and legislative assembly polls will be held in the state simultaneously on this day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.