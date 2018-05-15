You are here:
Congress files complaint against BJP's Suresh Nakhua for 'Three Idiots' parody video mocking Rahul Gandhi

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 23:54:45 IST

A photoshopped riff on the wildly popular song 'All is well' song from the film Three Idiots mocking the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is circling back as a complaint against the BJP.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

The Congress party has filed a written complaint against BJP's Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua for a video he posted from his Twitter handle in the first week of May. The video superimposes images of Congress leaders, including that of party president Rahul Gandhi, in a music video of the hit song 'All is Well' from the movie Three Idiots.

Linked here below, the video uses mug shots of Congress leaders in a YouTube video that lasts for the entire duration of the original song, where the lead lyrics have been changed from 'All is well' to 'Pappu, all is well'.

"The video intends to sully the reputation of our leaders", says the complaint, written in Hindi by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee to the Cyber Cell of a local police station.


