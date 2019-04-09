Congress fields Kirti Azad from Jharkhand's Dhanbad after former BJP rebel relents to giving up Bihar's Darbhanga seat to RJD

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday fielded former BJP leader Kirti Azad from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

The party also fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti ST seat in Jharkhand, a party statement said.

Azad, a former BJP MP from Darbhanga in Bihar had to shift out after the seat was given to the Rashtriya Janata Dal as part of the seat sharing arrangement for the alliance in the state.

The cricketer-turned-politician was seeking to contest from his Darbhanga seat, but had to relent after senior Congress leadership intervened.

Azad, who was suspended by the ruling BJP for anti-party activities, had joined the Congress in February.

