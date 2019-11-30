Congress fields BJP rebel Nana Patole for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker post; election to be held tomorrow

Mumbai: Congress MLA Nana Patole will be the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, says state party chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Saturday ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm.

Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

"Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," the senior Congress leader told PTI.

Follow LIVE Updates on Maharashtra Floor Test here

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced Kisan Kathore as its candidate for Assembly Speaker. The election for the post are due tomorrow.

Interim Speaker Dilip Walse Patil will conduct the floor test on Saturday later in the day.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.