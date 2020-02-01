You are here:
Congress expresses hopes that Union Budget 2020 would provide relief to salaried class, spur investment in rural India

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2020 11:44:41 IST

  • The Congress on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India

  • Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP

  • Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfils expectations of the common people

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing a healing touch to the common man and industry-facing "hardship" since demonetisation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.

"Budget 2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nosedived!," Surjewala tweeted.

"Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class and invest in Rural India," he said

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfils expectations of the common people.

"Budget 2020 is the time for the NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since noteban. Hope the budget fulfils expectations of common people and provide relief across sections," Gehlot said.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 11:44:41 IST

