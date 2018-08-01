Congress expels six party workers for assaulting senior leader Deepak Babaria during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Wednesday expelled six workers for allegedly manhandling the party's general secretary in-charge of the state, Deepak Babaria.

"The party has expelled six workers for indiscipline during Babaria's visit to Rewa," said state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

The action was taken against party workers Rajesh Singh, Bhaskar Singh Monu, Rahul Singh, Sandip Singh, Dharmendra Tiwari and Manvendra Singh, he said.

Babaria was allegedly assaulted by some Congress workers at the Circuit House in Rewa on 29 July when he was speaking to reporters.

He was asked by a reporter who was the party's probable candidate for chief minister's job. He replied that it would be either Jyotiraditya Scindia or Kamal Nath.

When someone asked if the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh would also be considered, Babaria said "whatever you understand," and went back into his room. Some Congress workers who were present followed him into his room and roughed him up.

State Congress leaders had claimed that the workers who attacked Babaria did not belong to the party.