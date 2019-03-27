Congress' demonetisation sting video: Will take institutions defaming BJP to court, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Calling the Congress’ Lok Sabha election campaign as one of ‘conspiracy and lies’, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the BJP will take legal action against the Congress for releasing a sting video that claims that "demonetisation had benefited only the BJP".

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday had held a press conference in Delhi showing an 18-minute long video showing an alleged BJP worker trying to exchange crores of banned currency notes at a commission of 40 percent in Ahmedabad after the 31 December, 2016, demonetisation deadline.

Sitharaman hit back at the Congress over the video, saying TNN World, the website that released the video Tuesday, was the same news portal that streamed Kapil Sibal’s address in London at their event on EVMs live in January. She further said that the website was registered in December 2018 and only has a year’s license.

Expressing disappointment that senior leaders like Sibal, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad are joining the Congress’ maligned campaign, she said, “In the absence of election issues, promises and a strong manifesto, the Congress has turned to conspiracy theories on these elections.”

The Union Minister said that the BJP is taking legal advice over this matter. “We will take institutions and individuals which are conspiring to defame the BJP to court. Baseless allegations will not be tolerated,” she said.

The video was released on Tuesday in a press conference also attended by Sharad Yadav from Loktantrik Janata Dal, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Manoj Jha from Rashtriya Janata Dal and Ahmed Patel. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed the video as ‘fake’ and ‘humourous’.

