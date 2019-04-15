Congress demands Lokpal probe into BS Yeddyurappa's 'diary' on alleged Rs 1,800 crore payments to BJP leaders

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded a Lokpal probe into former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's 'diary' and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer whether its contents were correct, else put the former chief minister behind the bars.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked the Income Tax department to act on the "Yeddyurappa diary" which has been in its custody since 2012, soon after the BJP leader relinquished the charge of the chief minister of Karnataka.

"The I-T and Enforcement Directorate officials should question the ministers whose names are written in the diaries and the money trail of this black money should be found out," Sibal said.

He alleged that if the contents of the diary are correct, the top BJP leadership is involved in allegedly accepting bribes to the tune of over Rs 1,800 crore, as written in the diary.

Sibal also played a video of the "original diary" of Yeddyurappa showing the names of BJP leaders and others in the diary's contents written in Kannada. He, however, did not take any responsibility for the contents of the video.

"We had demanded a probe and since the Lokpal has been constituted, this should be the first probe by it," Sibal told reporters, adding the Lokpal has powers to take cognisance of the matter suo motu under the act.

"We want that the prime minister should publicly tell if this is correct or not... The prime minister should answer. If the prime minister says Yeddyurappa is speaking a lie, then why should he not be arrested. If this (contents of the diary) is true, then it is a very serious issue, and why should Yeddyurappa not be arrested? There should be a thorough probe," he said.

Sibal said no one can hide the truth which will come out once there is an independent and thorough probe into the entire matter and asked the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to start investigation.

He also demanded that the witnesses in the matter be questioned.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the former Union minister said had the names of the Opposition leaders been written in the diary and had it been recovered from an Opposition leader, the BJP would have gone all out to attack them and a probe would have been ordered.

"They make money to the tune of crores through note ban and they should make us stand in the dock instead. What kind of politics is this?" he asked.

The Congress leader also alleged that Modi's claim of a scam-free government had fallen flat and a number of scams had taken place during his tenure.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.