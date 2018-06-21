Congress demands Governor's Rule in Chhattisgarh, cites ruling BJP's exit from Jammu and Kashmir govt as reason

Raipur: Citing the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) reasoning in quitting the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Congress on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh over "deteriorating" law and order situation and imposition of President's rule.

"The BJP withdrew support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government after three years of rule, citing that the security mechanism has collapsed. The BJP also cited violation of the fundamental rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir," Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing a press conference.

He said going by the BJP's own logic the Raman Singh government should have been dismissed long ago.

"If these were the reasons to withdraw support and impose Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, then the BJP government should have been dismissed long ago in Chhattisgarh where law and order situation has worsened in comparison to several other states," Baghel alleged.

He said Chhattisgath is a fit case for imposition of President's rule as a large number of security personnel have been killed against Maoists in the last ten years.

"The menace of Naxalism has spread to 15 districts in Chhattisgarh were innocent tribals are bearing the brunt of Maoist violence," the Congress leader said.

Jhiram valley naxal attack of May 2013 in which top leadership of the state Congress was killed was the biggest incident of "political murder" in the entire world but it was not being probed, he alleged.

Baghel alleged that public representatives and political activists of the opposition were on the target of the state government.

Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu alleged that the condition of farmers was pathetic in Chhattisgarh.

He alleged that over 1500 cultivators have committed suicide in the last two-and-half year in the state.

"There is scarcity of fertilisers and paddy seeds in the state while low quality fertilisers and seeds are being supplied to farmers," he added.

The Congress leaders further alleged that the safety of women was under threat as 27,000 women were reported to be missing in the state and that six cases of rape are being reported every day.

They demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state.

Chhattisgarh is going to polls later this year.