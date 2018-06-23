Football world cup 2018

Congress defends Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, asks what's wrong in being concerned for civilians

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Jun 23, 2018 12:03:43 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday defended its leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over his remarks on Kashmir which drew fire from the BJP, saying he only expressed concern over increasing civilian deaths and there was nothing wrong in it.

File image of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. PTI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The entire country stands by the armed forces. Azad Saab also repeated this. Restricting civilian casualties to a minimum during military operations is a concern for everybody. What's wrong in it?"

"Terrorists and Maoists should be gunned down, but innocents should not be made the target," he added, asking "Has it become anti-national to express concern for innocent civilians?"

The BJP on Friday attacked the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister for his "irresponsible, shameful and deeply regrettable" statement about "the Indian Army killing more civilians rather than terrorists" during military operations in the state, and demanded action against him.


