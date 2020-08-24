CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi unwilling to continue as interim chief; party leaders to meet at 11 am

live

CWC Meeting meeting LIVE Updates: The meet comes amid news of a letter by senior party leaders sparking an intense leadership debate within the Congress

FP Staff August 24, 2020 10:10:03 IST
Aug 24, 2020 - 10:32 (IST)

Sonia Gandhi offers to step down ahead of 11 am CWC meet

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday said that she is “not willing” to continue at the post. Her response came after a letter signed by 23 senior party leaders emphasised the need for a president that is active in field".

Aug 24, 2020 - 10:28 (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir Congress voices support for Rahul Gandhi

In a press release issue shortly before the CWC meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee said that it "unwaveringly" supports Rahul Gandhi as the party's chief, "if there is any change in Congress president".

CWC Meeting LATEST Updates: Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders will meet in New Delhi through video-conferencing on Monday and are likely to discuss the matter.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meet at 11 am on Monday, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 24 August, 2020 at 11.00 am via video conferencing," he said in a tweet.

All permanent and special invitees to the CWC have been invited to the meeting, where the leadership issue is also likely to be discussed, besides the current political situation in the country.

There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party again.

The CWC meet comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief, a post she accepted last year after her son Rahul Gandhi stepped down.

A debate is again raging in the Congress over the uncertainty related to its leadership.

In an official media briefing two days ago, the Congress said its workers across the country want Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party.

Updated Date: August 24, 2020 10:10:03 IST

