Congress complains about IPS officer Rajesh Duggal misusing bureaucratic powers during election; EC transfers Haryana officer

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed to transfer IPS officer, Rajesh Duggal, from the district of his present posting and be posted outside Hisar and Sirsa parliament constituency immediately. Duggal, an IPS Commandant 3rd Battalion Haryana Armed Police in Hisar, is the husband of BJP's candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Sunita Duggal (retd IRS).

This comes after the Congress submitted a complaint to the EC accusing Duggal of misusing his bureaucratic power to influence the electoral process in Haryana and hence, demanded his transfer. Sunita Duggal is fielded by BJP against Haryana Congress chief, Ashok Tanwar, in Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.

Single phase polls in Haryana will be held on 12 May. Results will be announced on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.