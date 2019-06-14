Congress clears air over Rahul Gandhi's presidency, says he will continue to lead the party

New Delhi: Indian National Congress on Thursday reiterated that its president Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the party even as the Gandhi scion remains firm on his decision to step down from the post after the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I will not say anything more than what my party said earlier. Take this as my repetition, adoption, endorsement and reaffirmation of Shri Surjewala's statement made on Wednesday," senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said when he was asked to clear the air over Rahul's presidency.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had on Wednesday asserted that Gandhi will remain on the helm of the Congress party. "He was, is and will remain as the President of the Indian National Congress," he had stated.

The statement came in the backdrop of several party, state and district units passing a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue with his post. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation in absence of members of the Gandhi family.

According to sources, the Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party as Gandhi is insistent that a new person is searched for the job. Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from his post at the Congress Working Committee meeting in May, taking moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi has kept himself aloof after offering resignation and met only a handful of party leaders including the party treasurer Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar besides meeting a Chinese delegation at Sonia Gandhi's residence last week. Congress put a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls by winning just 52 seats, while the ruling BJP again came to power with 303 seats.

