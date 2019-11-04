Associate Partner

Congress claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP, forceful opposition ensured BJP govt backs out, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 04, 2019 20:39:30 IST

  • The Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition has ensured that the BJP government backs out of the RCEP deal

  • Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is a win for all those protecting national interests

  • Modi Govt was pushing to sign RCEP without addressing genuine concerns & national interests, he alleged

New Delhi: With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition has ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen and small and medium businessmen.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is a win for all those protecting national interests.

He said with "rampant unemployment, a sinking economy and deep agrarian crisis emanating from utter mismanagement of economy by BJP Government", signing RCEP would have been catastrophic.

"India's farmers and MSME's had genuine unaddressed concerns about -- Circumvention of Rules of Origin to dump Chinese goods; Absence of safeguards to prevent against import surges at the cost of domestic industry; No assurance on market access for service and IT industry," he also said.

India on Monday decided not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns, government sources said.

They said India's stand at RCEP is a strong reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and India's rising stature in the world. India's decision will greatly help Indian farmers, MSMEs and dairy sector, the sources said.

The External Affairs Ministry said India decided not to join RCEP because of unresolved issues and believes that under current circumstances, it would not be proper to join the RCEP.
The decision was taken considering national interests, the Ministry said.

