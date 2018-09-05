Congress claims Brahmin Samaj runs in party's blood: Surejwala alludes to 'gods and demons' as he compares Rahul to BJP leaders

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing a Brahmin seminar in Haryana's Kurukshetra, appealed to the Brahmin community, claiming that Brahmin Samaj's DNA is present in the blood of Congress party, according to reports.

Surjewala, who chaired the state-level Brahmin seminar on Monday said, "One of my colleagues asked why is a Brahmin conference being held using Rahul Gandhi's photo and under the Congress party flag and the Tricolour? I said that I will respond to this from this platform one day. Indian National Congress is that party, my friends, in whose blood Brahmin Samaj's DNA is present."

Congress plays brahmin card ahead of 2019 polls? @manjeet_sehgal shares all the details

Watch #IndiaFirst live: https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/MuFAYF4Jn2 — India Today (@IndiaToday) September 4, 2018

In a move that comes ahead of 2019 elections, he also stated that after coming to power in the state, Congress would provide 10 percent reservation to the poor, and set up Brahmin Kalyan Board. The board would provide Rs 100 crore soft loan and scholarships to needy Brahmin youths for setting up business and students to take up higher education at 4 percent interest rate, reported Times of India.

He announced that three chairs in the name of Pandit Parshuram, Pandit Lakhmi Chand and Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma would be set up in Maharshi Dayanand University, Kurukshetra University and Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, respectively.

Firstpost Hindi reported that Surjewala also referred to the sacrifices and contributions of freedom fighters Mangal Pandey, Chander Shekhar Azad, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Pandit Moti Lal Nehru and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, saying that the Congress is the party that has 'since the first struggle for Independence till today given such leadership that has shown the way forward to society.'

Surejwala while addressing the seminar, also referred to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar yatra. He drew a parallel between 'gods and demons', and 'Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'. "Your son who is leading the Congress. He is going alone on the journey of Mansarovar. The battle between demons and Brahmins has been going on for years. Whenever anyone prayed for Bhole Shankar (Lord Shiva) demons would gather to foil it. Even today, Shiv-bhakt, your son, Congress chief and our leader Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Bhole Shankar's Yatra to Kailash Mansarovar. And who's trying to foil his trip? Leaders of the BJP'," said Surjewala.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of insulting Brahmins. Surejwala claimed that many Brahmin BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Ram Bilas Sharma, Lakshmi Kant Vajpayee and Kalraj Mishra were neglected by the BJP.