Congress chief Rahul Gandhi allots UP constituencies ahead of LS polls: 41 seats for Priyanka, Jyotiraditya Scindia gets 39

With just months to go for the Lok Sabha election, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday placed 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charge, and 39 under Jyotiraditya Scindia. While Priyanka took over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East last week, Scindia was appointed as the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West in January.

Among the key constituencies allotted to Priyanka are Amethi — Rahul's constituency — and Rae Bareli — her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency. The crucial seats under Scindia are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Pilibhit, Dhaurahra, Kanpur, and Farrukhabad.

The development comes a day after Priyanka and Scindia held a mega roadshow with Rahul in Lucknow. “The Congress will fight (Lok Sabha polls) with full force in Uttar Pradesh. The party will fight for its ideology. It will fight to change Uttar Pradesh,” said Rahul, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and BJP of pursuing the ideology of hatred and division.

Vying to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, which was once a party stronghold, Rahul further said, “The Congress was started in Uttar Pradesh. It can’t, therefore, be weak in the state. That’s why I have given the job of strengthening Congress party in Uttar Pradesh to Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia. I have told them that the Congress party needs good performance in the Lok Sabha elections, and should also win the Uttar Pradesh legislative election and form the government in the state."

The Congress won 21 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, but lost 19 seats in 2014 polls. The party was able to retain only Amethi and Rae Bareli seats.

With inputs from agencies

