Congress chief Kharge constitutes Central Election Committee ahead of key assembly elections

The members of the election committee include the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and veteran party leaders Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry

FP Staff Last Updated:September 04, 2023 21:00:33 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday constituted the party’s Central Election Committee which has 16 members including himself and senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The development comes ahead of key assembly elections in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A Central Election Committee is tasked with finalising the list of candidates for any parliamentary or state elections, including by-polls.

The other members of the election committee include the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and veteran party leaders Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry.

Apart from this, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, former Union minister Salman Khurshid and Lok Sabha MP from Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy are also part of this committee.

Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh, Bihar MP Mohammed Jawed and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik, besides former MP P L Punia and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Omkar Markam, have also been included as members of the all-important panel.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: September 04, 2023 21:00:33 IST

