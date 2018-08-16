Congress calls Narendra Modi's I-Day speech 'meaningless' to common people, challenges PM for debate on Rafale, Vyapam

New Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's customary Independence Day speech, the Congress on Wednesday said all the prime minister said was "meaningless" for the common people who have given up on "achche din" (good days) promised by Modi in 2014 and are now waiting for "sachche din" (truthful days).

"The prime minister in his last address to the nation (before next Lok Sabha polls) on Independence Day did not utter a single word that would be meaningful to the common person. The people are now tired of the fake ‘achche din' and are really waiting for ‘sachche din' when Modiji will depart as the prime minister of the country," Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The Congress spokesman also challenged Modi for an open debate on issues of corruption, Rafale deal, Vyapam scam, "failing" economy, falling rupee, foreign policy, mob lynchings and woman safety, among others.

"In 2013, Modiji had challenged then prime minister Manmohan Singh to an open debate on the issues of corruption, on China and Pakistan threatening the territorial integrity of India, on falling rupee and economy, on unemployment as also farmers and women.

"We ask prime minister Modi today, is he ready for a debate on those very issues with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi? Will he debate on the issue of corruption, Rafale and Vyapam? Will he debate on the failing economy and falling rupee? Rupee has hit a new low of 70 per dollar and trade deficit has gone over $18 billion," Surjewala said.

"Will he debate on the manner China has occupied Doklam, and intruding into Ladakh and engulfing India from all sides? Will he debate on Pakistan's sponsored terrorism? Will he debate on the rampant unemployment prevailing in the country?" he added.

Commenting on Modi's observation that world leaders are acknowledging India's prowess, Surjewala said that Modi should desist from "undermining Indians' contribution to the world over the last 70 years".

"Let Prime Minister not insult India and India's entrepreneurial spirit. It has not happened in just the last four years. India was always a power and India is a power that the world reckons with," the Congress leader said.