Congress brainstorms revamp of party structure in Uttar Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia meet party secretaries

New Delhi: Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently returned from a foreign trip, chaired a meeting of in-charge secretaries of the state on Monday. The meeting which was held at Rahul Gandhi's residence — 12 Tughlaq Lane — was also attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was given the responsibility of the party's fortunes in western UP.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only met all the three party secretaries of eastern UP but also interacted with party workers and assured them of revamping the organizational structure. According to sources, Priyanka also took feedback from party workers on the reasons for the party's drubbing and ways to re-jig the party in the state.

Congress is reportedly going to appoint a convener for each of the 12 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh which will go for by-elections. These conveners will directly connect with block, sector and booth level party workers and would take their opinions about a suitable candidate and winning strategy. Based on these ground inputs, the party will decide on the candidates.

The secretaries working under Priyanka and Scindia have reportedly undertaken many tours of the state in the last month to decipher the reasons behind the massive electoral defeat and to identify the weak links in the organisation.

Sources suggest that all the homework is being completed at every level before finalizing a blueprint for 'Mission 2022'. The first priority of the party is to rebuild the organisation which will include modifications from the from block level to the state level. Uttar Pradesh Congress will also witness a change of leadership with a new face getting its command, suggest sources.

Priyanka was appointed as the in-charge of eastern UP few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party performed its worst ever in the state with victory from just one seat —Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lost from his stronghold Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.

