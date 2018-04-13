Congress asks Narendra Modi to speak up on Kathua, Unnao rape cases; says such crimes may recur due to BJP's stance

A day after the Rahul Gandhi-led midnight candle march, Congress has again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its silence over the incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua.

Congress's national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in a press conference on Friday, said, "We will see more Kathuas and more Unnaos every week, every month" if the BJP maintains the same stance. He questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and asked them to speak up.

Singhvi addressed the media hours after BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi's press conference earlier on Friday. He said, "Kathua is not just a case of rape, it is a crime against humanity. Kathua and Unnao were given a communal twist by the BJP."

Earlier, Congress had also tweeted to demand an apology from Lekhi citing her "insensitive remarks".

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's insensitive remark is an insult to Indian citizens standing up for their rights. Her statement reflects her party's regressive ideology. She must take back her words and apologize immediately. https://t.co/WLg53oCn6G — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2018

Lekhi had alleged that Congress is politicising the Kathua rape and murder case and had also accused the media of selective coverage of crimes against women and girls.

"You see their (Congress') plan: first shout 'minority, minority', then 'Dalit, Dalit' and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments," she had said.