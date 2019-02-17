Congress' Ashok Chavan says time has come for people to vote out BJP-Sena govt in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan on Sunday accused the BJP-led government in the state of "holding common citizens and farmers to ransom" and said the time has come for people to vote it out of power.

Addressing a Banjara community rally in Solapur district, around 350 kilometres from Mumbai, the former chief minister said the Fadnavis government has "failed" to solve the problems being faced by farmers. Chavan said the BJP-Shiv Sena government has "held common citizens and farmers to ransom" by making false promises.

"At a time when farmers are committing suicide, the government is in deep slumber," the Lok Sabha MP from Nanded alleged.

Chavan said the Banjara community has always supported the Congress and assured the party would stand by them.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the community's youths have rallied behind the Opposition party.

"Youths in the community are educating themselves and doing well," he said.

